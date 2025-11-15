Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sinclair from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Sinclair from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.63. Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sinclair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 302,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 65.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 46.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 668,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,040 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 291,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 159,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

