NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VYX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NCR Voyix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 0.0%

VYX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 1,385,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,702,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 238,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,734,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

