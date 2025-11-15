Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
WCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections
Waste Connections Price Performance
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current year.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.