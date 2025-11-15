A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory Roberts Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Roberts sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $416,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,380.08. This trade represents a 36.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. 486,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,912. The firm has a market cap of $622.01 million, a PE ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.37. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.66). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.06%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,427,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,649,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 286,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

