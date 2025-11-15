Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Errol Samuelson Sells 7,641 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol Samuelson sold 7,641 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $543,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,570.95. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.21. 908,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -258.50, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,770,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 293,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 557,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after purchasing an additional 209,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 110.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 152,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,998,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZG

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.