Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) VP Lisa Britt Sells 1,058 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) VP Lisa Britt sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TMO stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $579.12. 1,317,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,629. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.76. The company has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

