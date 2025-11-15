Herc (NYSE:HRI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. Herc has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Herc by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Herc by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Herc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Herc



Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

