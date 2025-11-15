Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Shares of NYSE J traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after buying an additional 1,184,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,738,000 after purchasing an additional 460,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after buying an additional 429,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

