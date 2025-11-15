Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

PRIM traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 783,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

