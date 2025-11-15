SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Strong Sell”

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get SSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSEZY

SSE Stock Down 1.6%

About SSE

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 112,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.