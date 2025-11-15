SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Strong Sell”

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSEZY
SSE Stock Down 1.6%
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.