Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James Financial

Analysts at Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAZE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of Maze Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 912,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Maze Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08.

In other Maze Therapeutics news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $464,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,874,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

