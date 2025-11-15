BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded at Loop Capital

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$87.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.54.
BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.
