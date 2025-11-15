Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Issues Earnings Results

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 148.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of TIVC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.91. 385,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,987. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Marex Group plc owned 3.64% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tivic Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivic Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

