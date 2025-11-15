Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Director Andrew Iseman Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Iseman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $140,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,490. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of TYG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 115,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,005. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
