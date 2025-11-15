Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Director Andrew Iseman Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Iseman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $140,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,490. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TYG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 115,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,005. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 31.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.