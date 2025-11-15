SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:THTA)

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

THTA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 57,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,776. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

