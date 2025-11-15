Truepoint Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $614.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

