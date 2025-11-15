Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 10.1%

TWST stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.43. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $313,015.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,484.82. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $189,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,781.98. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,865 shares of company stock worth $3,879,926. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 934.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 567,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 143.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 405,560 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $13,038,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 137.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 298,331 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 38.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 331,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

