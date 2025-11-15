Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 209 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 188 to GBX 209 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 225 to GBX 250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.83.

EMG stock traded down GBX 1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 208.40. 2,196,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,180. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.36. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 150.40 and a one year high of GBX 221.52.

In other Man Group news, insider Laurie Fitch acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 per share, for a total transaction of £35,600. Also, insider Antoine Forterre sold 53,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155, for a total value of £82,553. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

