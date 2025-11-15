Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Director Jonathan Winant Carlon Purchases 5,000 Shares

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Winant Carlon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 653,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,070,000. This represents a 0.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neptune Insurance Trading Down 1.1%

Neptune Insurance stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 123,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,618. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Neptune Insurance had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Neptune Insurance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neptune Insurance stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:NP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Neptune Insurance from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Neptune Insurance

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

