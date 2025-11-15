Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Price

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 330 to GBX 390 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 0.6%

TKO traded up GBX 2 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 337. 3,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of GBX 125.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 361.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.28. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

In related news, insider Russell Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total transaction of £49,300. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

