Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Here’s Why

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.91. 4,011,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,086% from the average session volume of 338,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

