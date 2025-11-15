1,197 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $194.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.45. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.