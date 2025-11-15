Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 42.9% – Should You Buy?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 273,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 96,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

