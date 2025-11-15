Reviewing Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Allstate”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.15 billion 1.71 $118.83 million $3.39 14.37 Allstate $66.21 billion 0.85 $4.67 billion $30.89 6.94

Analyst Recommendations

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Allstate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 3 10 1 2.86 Allstate 1 4 11 2 2.78

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. Allstate has a consensus target price of $237.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Allstate.

Risk and Volatility

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 10.57% 17.30% 3.63% Allstate 8.79% 28.74% 5.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Allstate on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products through agents, contact centers, and online. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection; protection and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; and roadside assistance, device and mobile data collection services, and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information, as well as identity theft protection and remediation services. This segment also offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment provides debt services, as well as non-insurance operations. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call and contact centers, retailers, direct to consumer, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

