Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Posts Earnings Results

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Taitron Components had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 183,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.27%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
