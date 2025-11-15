iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is WealthShield Partners LLC’s Largest Position

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $675.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.64 and its 200 day moving average is $634.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

