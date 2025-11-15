Reviewing Classover (KIDZ) & The Competition

Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Classover to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Classover and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Classover N/A $5.27 million -2.67 Classover Competitors $1.29 billion $24.78 million -1.01

Classover’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Classover. Classover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Classover 1 0 0 0 1.00 Classover Competitors 1091 2470 5085 284 2.51

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Classover and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Classover’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Classover has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Classover shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Classover shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Classover has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Classover’s peers have a beta of -15.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,612% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Classover and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Classover N/A N/A N/A Classover Competitors -415.20% -646.78% -16.38%

Summary

Classover peers beat Classover on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Classover

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries. Classover’s proprietary course platform app provides exclusive benefits to students, including access to class schedules, remaining class credits, and class history. As an official test center for the Math Kangaroo Competition and other high-value competition channels, Classover is certified to provide high-quality teaching services to help students improve their academic performance. The school’s WASC certification is a testament to its teaching quality, meeting high standards in student satisfaction, teacher qualifications, classroom environment, and course content quality. Classover limits class size to six students to ensure personalized attention, delivering over 330,000 hours of online classes with a course renewal rate exceeding 90%. The platform has helped students win competition awards, making it a recognized “The Best Parenting Tool” in the parent community.

