KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 841,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. KBR has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 207.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

