Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Announces Earnings Results

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $39.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

BNEFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 51,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

