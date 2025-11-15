15,000 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 11.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $25,375,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

