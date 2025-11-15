Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.15.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.58. The company had a trading volume of 461,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $7,682,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $7,611,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

