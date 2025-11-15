Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Posts Earnings Results

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Gaxos.ai had a negative net margin of 549.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

Gaxos.ai Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:GXAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 136,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,415. Gaxos.ai has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaxos.ai

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gaxos.ai stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.48% of Gaxos.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaxos.ai in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gaxos.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gaxos.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

