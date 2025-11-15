Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – November 15th

IREN, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, Marathon Digital, and Cleanspark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose business is closely tied to Bitcoin—for example, miners, cryptocurrency exchanges, wallet or custody providers, or firms that hold significant Bitcoin on their balance sheet. For investors, these equities can track Bitcoin-related market moves but remain subject to normal stock risks (company performance, management, regulation), so they do not equal owning Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

TeraWulf (WULF)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

