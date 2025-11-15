Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Posts Earnings Results

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Shares of CLDI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 101,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Poma acquired 25,000 shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,268. This represents a 6,613.76% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 227,500 shares of company stock worth $455,000. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

