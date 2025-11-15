Head to Head Review: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) vs. W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) and W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W2 Energy has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearway Energy and W2 Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 W2 Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus target price of $36.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Clearway Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than W2 Energy.

84.5% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of W2 Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and W2 Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.38 billion 5.33 $88.00 million $2.34 15.37 W2 Energy $23.81 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than W2 Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and W2 Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 20.07% 4.96% 1.81% W2 Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearway Energy beats W2 Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About W2 Energy

(Get Free Report)

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.