WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,612,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

