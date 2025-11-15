Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 118.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,074 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $42.88 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

