Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 71,000 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 8.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.42.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

