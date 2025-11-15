Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $225,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,505,367,000 after buying an additional 925,674 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,129,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,422,000 after buying an additional 918,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,256,000 after buying an additional 816,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.