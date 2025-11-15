Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $7,175,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,684,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE DHR opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.09. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

