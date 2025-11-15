Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL) versus Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB) Critical Contrast

Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) and Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Janel World Trade and Callan JMB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel World Trade 0 0 0 0 0.00 Callan JMB 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Janel World Trade and Callan JMB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel World Trade 1.46% 14.11% 2.59% Callan JMB N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel World Trade $183.18 million 0.21 $550,000.00 $2.18 14.68 Callan JMB $6.56 million 2.47 -$2.29 million ($0.63) -5.73

This table compares Janel World Trade and Callan JMB”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Janel World Trade has higher revenue and earnings than Callan JMB. Callan JMB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel World Trade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janel World Trade beats Callan JMB on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel World Trade

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility. We view our solutions as disruptive to the “older technologies” of dry ice and liquid nitrogen, in that our solutions are comprehensive and combine our competencies in configurations that are customized to our client’s requirements. We provide comprehensive, reliable, and economic alternatives to all existing logistics solutions and services utilized for frozen shipping in the life sciences industry (e.g., personalized medicine, cell therapies, stem cells, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, organs, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to cryogenic or frozen temperatures). As part of our services, we provide the ability to monitor, record and archive crucial information for each shipment that can be used for scientific and regulatory purposes. Our Ship2Q® ultraviolet disinfection process (Safe Hygienic Irradiation Performance Process & Qualification) ensures fitness, thermal reliability, and cleanliness of the system components within the manufacturer specifications equal to new “off-the-shelf” shipper systems. Our systematic Ship2Q® process meets all good current manufacturing practices (“cGMP”) and good current distribution practices (“cGDP”) compliance standards and generates shipper specific track and trace documentation key to any deployment and reuse. Ship2Q® applies a system of control over the recovery and reuse phase of the logistics loop. We are able to recover and reuse the Greenbox shipper, amortizing its total cost across numerous shipments making it cost-neutral in the first few cycles. Additionally, our sophisticated cloud-based logistics operating platform, which is branded as our “Sentry” system, integrates GPS and precise temperature diagnostics throughout a package’s journey, maintaining the efficacy, safety, and quality of temperature-sensitive goods throughout transit—with zero bench time required. The Sentry system supports the management of the entire shipment and logistics process through a single interface, including initial order input, document preparation, customs clearance, courier management, shipment tracking, issue resolution, and delivery. In addition, it provides unique and incisive information dashboards and validation documentation for every shipment. The Sentry platform records and retains a fully documented “chain-of-custody” and, at the client’s option, “chain-of-condition” for every shipment, helping ensure that quality, safety, efficacy, and stability of shipped commodities are maintained throughout the process. This recorded and archived information allows our clients to meet exacting requirements necessary for scientific work and for proof of regulatory compliance during the logistics phase. With extensive experience in quality assurance and quality control, we deliver reliability by anticipating, responding, and overcoming the most complex situations with precision and compassion, providing peace of mind and a comprehensive solution for our customers. This empowers the healthcare and emergency response industries with solutions to ensure temperature-sensitive goods remain within specified parameters throughout transit through tracking mechanisms and predictive technology to ensure its integrity for patients, providers, and their communities. We were originally formed as Coldchain Technology Services, LLC, a Texas limited liability company. We reorganized as a holding company to Callan JMB Inc., a Nevada corporation, on February 14 2024. We are headquartered at 244 Flightline Dr., Spring Branch, TX 78070.

