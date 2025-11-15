Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Mark Goldsmith Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goldsmith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 247,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,128,445.41. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 3,957,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,948. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,573,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,298,000 after buying an additional 994,538 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,064,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,700,000 after buying an additional 427,414 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 3,650,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,471,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

