BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 10,000 Shares

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.02, for a total value of $3,560,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.18. The trade was a 62.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,009 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.54, for a total value of $2,286,664.86.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

ONC stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.82. 230,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,949. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $170.99 and a twelve month high of $381.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of BeOne Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeOne Medicines from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on BeOne Medicines from $374.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BeOne Medicines

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.