LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $62.92 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $62,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $131.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

