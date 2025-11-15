Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.24. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 10,620 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company has a market cap of C$12.01 million, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

