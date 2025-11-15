Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.73. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 69,759 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Ensign Energy Services to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
