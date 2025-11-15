Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Stock Holdings Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of XSMO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $74.71.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

