Keyvantage Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Keyvantage Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 560,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,603,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,381,000 after purchasing an additional 684,597 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 446,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.