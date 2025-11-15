Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Insider Anthony Miller Purchases 63,210 Shares of Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Miller acquired 63,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$39.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,510,069.10.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Westpac Banking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 190.0%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.