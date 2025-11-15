Brambles (ASX:BXB) Insider Graham Chipchase Sells 77,063 Shares of Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider Graham Chipchase sold 77,063 shares of Brambles stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$23.84, for a total transaction of A$1,837,181.92.
Graham Chipchase also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 31st, Graham Chipchase bought 21 shares of Brambles stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$24.76 per share, with a total value of A$520.00.
- On Friday, October 24th, Graham Chipchase sold 117,385 shares of Brambles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$24.66, for a total value of A$2,894,714.10.
- On Tuesday, September 30th, Graham Chipchase bought 21 shares of Brambles stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$24.81 per share, with a total value of A$521.01.
- On Friday, August 29th, Graham Chipchase purchased 20 shares of Brambles stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$25.85 per share, for a total transaction of A$517.00.
Brambles Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.
Brambles Increases Dividend
Brambles Company Profile
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
